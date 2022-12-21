Over 5.1 Million Illinoisans Have Received anticipated Income and Property Tax Rebates

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, December 21 - Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker's Today, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Revenue announced that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling $1.042 billion. The rebates were the result of Gov. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan , passed by the General Assembly, which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings.





The rebate payments, which were issued over the course of several weeks, were automatically sent to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who did not file, were still able to receive rebates after completing an additional filing.





"A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic has led to a very unusual economic moment and in challenging times like these, it's more important than ever to have a government whose first focus is on working families," said Governor JB Pritzker. "That's why my administration spearheaded the Illinois Family Relief Plan to give our families some much needed aid. And as of today, more than 5 million Illinoisans saw income and property rebates totaling over $1 billion hit their mailboxes—just in time for the holidays. This is possible thanks to four balanced budgets in a row, six credit upgrades, and a replenished Rainy Day Fund. Our state is in its strongest fiscal position in a generation, and because of it, Illinois is doing what government is supposed to do: making our residents' lives better and making our future brighter."





Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 received $50 income tax rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 received $100. Tax return filers also received $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.





The state of Illinois also provided property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300. The rebate was not allowed if a taxpayer's adjusted gross income for the taxable year exceeded $500,000 for returns with a federal filing status of married filing jointly, or $250,000 for all other returns





"Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) staff worked diligently to issue rebates to the over five million taxpayers so they could receive their money as quickly as possible," IDOR Director David Harris said. "I am proud of the coordinated efforts between IDOR, the Governor's Office, and the Comptroller's Office to ensure the process worked both smoothly and efficiently."





IDOR certified the list of eligible taxpayers, and the rebates were issued by the Comptroller's Office. Rebates were sent automatically using the same method original refunds were transmitted if they were sent directly to the taxpayer by the state of Illinois. Though the 2021 tax deadline was April 18, all qualified taxpayers who filed by October 17, 2022 were eligible for rebate payments.





Less than four percent of qualified taxpayers may still be awaiting their rebates. This includes taxpayers who filed their state income tax returns later in the year, and those currently having to respond to IDOR inquiries regarding their rebates.





For additional information or to check on the status of a rebate, taxpayers may visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates . Taxpayer representatives are also available to provide assistance at 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336.

