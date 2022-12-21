Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,424 in the last 365 days.

Fall Freshmen Enrollment Up 5 Percent at Illinois Public Universities as Illinois Bucks Several National Trends

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, December 21 - Today, the Illinois Board of Higher Education released its first look report at enrollment data from the state's public universities for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year. Freshmen enrollment at Illinois' public universities increased by a noteworthy 5% compared to the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year. This bucked the national trend which indicated a 2.4% decrease in freshmen enrollment at all public universities. Of Illinois' 12 public universities, nine reported an increase in freshmen enrollment.


Illinois outpaced national enrollment growth rate of African American and Latino freshmen with enrollment of Latino freshmen in Illinois increasing by a remarkable 12.9%, compared to a decrease of 0.7% at the national level. And while national data show that enrollment of African American freshmen decreased by 4.3%, in Illinois, enrollment of African American freshmen increased by a notable 10.5%.


"Here in Illinois, our universities are bouncing back—bucking national trends and exemplifying excellence at every turn," said Governor JB Pritzker. "While other states battle dwindling enrollment numbers, our public universities are seeing extraordinary growth—largely driven by Black and Latino incoming freshmen. This just goes to show that when you invest in the young people of our state, the returns are exponential."


First-Time Full-Time Undergraduates (Freshmen) at Illinois Public Universities (Headcount)


 

2019-20 

2020-21 

2021-22 

2022-23 

1-Year Change 

1-Year % Change 

CSU 

181 

144 

148 

157 

6.1% 

EIU 

876 

890 

770 

858 

88 

11.4% 

GSU 

227 

202 

189 

288 

99 

52.4% 

ISU 

3,835 

3,324 

3,355 

3,974 

619 

18.5% 

NEIU 

432 

352 

314 

498 

184 

58.6% 

NIU 

1,877 

1,998 

2,147 

2,377 

230 

10.7% 

SIUC 

1,019 

1,322 

1,387 

1,486 

99 

7.1% 

SIUE 

1,591 

1,509 

1,936 

1,827 

-109 

-5.6% 

UIC 

4,381 

3,457 

4,024 

4,179 

155 

3.9% 

UIS 

369 

292 

260 

243 

-17 

-6.5% 

UIUC 

7,660 

7,474 

8,273 

7,946 

-327 

-4.0% 

WIU 

831 

1052 

905 

1062 

157 

17.3% 

Totals 

23,279 

22,016 

23,708 

24,895 

1,187 

5.0% 

"Closing enrollment and completion equity gaps for historically disadvantaged students is the core focus of state's strategic plan for higher education, and we are happy to see our efforts reflected in some of these data points," said Board Chair John Atkinson. "Seeing increases in African American and Latino freshmen enrollment is crucial in meeting our equity goals and diversifying the state's workforce, major and urgent tasks for Governor Pritzker and the Board."


While national public university undergraduate enrollment decreased by 1.6%, undergraduate enrollment at Illinois' public universities was down by only 1.3% year-over-year. African American and Latino undergraduate enrollment was flat year-over-year, which was better than the 3.5% and 0.8% decrease, respectively, reported for public universities nationally.


Graduate and professional enrollment at Illinois' public universities increased by 1.3%, while the graduate enrollment for public universities nationally decreased by 0.3%.


"We are encouraged by the increases in freshmen enrollment of African American and Latino students and will work hard to ensure this positive trajectory continues," said IBHE Executive Director Ginger Ostro. "We continue to work with the state's public universities to ensure we are supporting and equitably serving students, especially those from underserved backgrounds, so they obtain their degrees, flourish in our state's workforce and help our communities to thrive."


The report also highlights trends in dual credit/dual enrollment, new full-time transfer students, and fall-to-fall retention by race/ethnicity for Illinois' public universities.


The report, IBHE First Look - Fall Enrollment 2022-23 - Illinois Public Universities, is available online and can be accessed here.

You just read:

Fall Freshmen Enrollment Up 5 Percent at Illinois Public Universities as Illinois Bucks Several National Trends

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.