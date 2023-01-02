María Tomás-Keegan, Career and Life Coach, Launches 6th Season of Podcast “Tips For The Transition ~ The Career Roadmap”

Official Photo of Career and Life Coach, María Tomás-Keegan Official Photo of Career and Life Coach, María Tomás-Keegan

Inspiring conversations for women about career & life, harmony & balance, leadership & growth, with practical tips, pro advice, and possibilities to explore.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, January 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- María Tomás-Keegan, the internationally-known Career and Life Coach for Women, today announced the official launch and start of production of the 6th Season of “Tips for the Transition ~ The Career Roadmap,” her original podcast hosted and executive produced by herself.

Starting January 4, 2023, María's global audience can catch her weekly one-hour livestream podcast every Wednesday from 1:00pm to 2:00pm Eastern Time on all of the major podcast networks. Find her on Apple Podcasts, Spotify Podcasts, Google Podcasts, LinkedIn Live, Facebook Live, YouTube Live, etc. (Etc. means that no matter which podcast listening platform you normally choose to listen to podcasts on, María will be there on that platform.)

María is a long-tenured corporate leader turned certified career & life coach for professional women. In addition, she’s a transition and change management specialist who speaks from practice and is an award-winning, best-selling author and founder of Transition And Thrive With María.

Each show in Season 6 will continue to explore today’s most significant women’s issues and transformative trends through insightful and engaging conversations with expert guests. Topics span career and personal development, family relationships, leadership, problem-solving, self-care, and how to take your dreams to the next level.

Some popular topics include “How To Let Your Own Personal Genie Out of Its Bottle,” “Make The Shift And Spark The Change,” “The Accidental Caregiver,” “Making Space for Magic at Work,” “Embrace Your Evolution,” and more.

Known as an influential and inspirational career & life coaches in the business, María knows how to tackle the tough topics and make women excited about all the beautiful yet challenging “me-moments” in their lives.

Audiences who have enjoyed the previous seasons of “Tips For The Transition ~ The Career Roadmap” have recognized María’s exceptional storytelling, varied life experiences, interviewing style, perspective, and engaging personality.

Quote from María Tomás-Keegan: “The pathway to a resilient career and life is littered with false starts and abandoned hopes and dreams. All too many women have “moments” of clarity about starting fresh or making a brave change, only to abandon them when the fear sets in or the skills to move forward are not easily accessible. The truth is no one is born knowing how to be resilient. However, we have role models who lead the way; without one, it’s

hard to see the path for yourself.”



María is excited to take listeners along for the ride on Season 6 of her weekly podcast “Tips For The Transition ~ The Career Roadmap.” Starting January 4th, be sure to listen to Maria’s all-new 6th Season episodes on your favorite platform. María’s audience can also access episodes from previous seasons online by visiting her YouTube channel,

https://www.youtube.com/MariaTomasKeegan



About María Tomás-Keegan:

María Tomás-Keegan, founder of Transition & Thrive with María, is a Career & Life Coach for Women specializing in transitions. She is an award-winning author and host of the streaming podcast, “Tips for the Transition ~ The Career Roadmap,” now in its sixth season. She shares inspiring conversations with experts and influencers who are role

models for the rest of us when it comes to learning to thrive through adversity.

María creatively brings her 30-year corporate leadership experience and training, along with what she learned from navigating life-changing events like loss, divorce, and career upheavals, into play in her coaching.

She has been called a master of reinvention and is passionate about coaching and mentoring women who struggle to find meaning and purpose in their careers and life—bringing a calm force into what can feel like chaos. María partners with women to create a firm foundation for confidently leaping into their next chapter while gathering life-long tools to help them thrive.