Ambassador Supply Acquires Continental Carpentry Components Company

Fort Wayne, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - On December 16, 2022, Ambassador Supply announced the acquisition of Continental Carpentry Components based in Wanatah, IN and respected across the entire industry. The acquisition is complete, and Continental Components will continue to service customers with the same quality and responsiveness.

Ambassador Supply is honored to welcome Continental into the Ambassador Supply family as the company continues its dedication to quality that brought them to be a leader in prefabricated engineered components. Continental Components has been providing quality roof and floor truss systems throughout the Midwest US for the last 25 years. Located in Fort Wayne, Indiana - Ambassador Supply has been invested in truss manufacturing since 2012. With the assistance of Ambassador Supply leadership, Continental Components will maintain their current employees including 75+ associates in Wanatah, IN.

Distributors and customers interested in more information about Continental Components can visit http://www.continentalcomponents.com/.

Ambassador Supply maintains the goal of transforming the building industry and assisting established companies to help build a better future for their organization. Ambassador Supply invests in the following areas of focus: manufacturing, distribution, retail, development companies, general contractors, and building technologies. For more information about Ambassador Supply, visit https://www.ambassadorsupply.com/

Ambassador Supply looks forward to continued relationships with existing customers and to working with new customers.

Contact:

Jerod Hevel
Ambassador Supply
260-452-6951
jerod.hevel@ambassadorsupply.com

Ambassador Supply logo

Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9306/149061_ambassador.jpg

Continental Carpentry Components logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9306/149061_continental.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149061

