Jetour Carnival 2022 Lights up Qatar!

On December 19, the 28-day world top football match finally ended with Argentina winning the World Cup. The precious memories of football and the exciting stories still echoes in people's minds. "Jetour Carnival 2022," an eye-catching event, attracted worldwide fans to attend. Jetour, a Chinese car brand, embraces and revels with football fans of different cultural backgrounds with a series of events from the Jetour Carnival.

Jetour with Christina Novelli; Creating a new brand single

Jetour collaborated with Christina Novelli, one of the top 100 DJs female artists, who released the brand single "Come With Me" and launched it on Apple music and Spotify to express the voice of the young generation. The lyrics also inspired everyone who loves football and resounded through the streets of Qatar.

Four cities Parade in Qatar; Dancing with worldwide football fans

While the teams are competing for the gold trophy, a fleet of Jetour cars successfully paraded in the four cities of Qatar, including Al Khor, Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, and Doha, and visited landmarks such as Al Bayt, Al Janoub, Lusail Stadium, and the Pearl. The enthusiastic football fans played "penalty shootout" and jigsaw puzzles, and the parade team interviewed and conversed with the fans. Friendship was formed when Jetour provided the fans with cheering props and tickets to the upcoming Jetour Carnival Night.

Zanetti & the Top 100 DJ lightening the Carnival night

During Carnival Night in Qatar, Jetour welcomed Top 100 DJ Plastik Funk and Argentina's legendary football star Javier Zanetti. Zanetti ignited the passion of fans there with his excellent football skills and the charm of football and pop music blended together, and the brand image of Jetour was elevated in this joyful crowd.

Sports and music can make tens of thousands of people happy and shout at the same time, Sports and music also helped Jetour build a very effective emotional link with youngsters. By celebrating the love of football and music together, Jetour received attention and affection from all over the world. The passion and emotion brought by football will not stop there. People will carry on the happiness and passion to achieve their dreams. We also look forward to the next stop of Jetour Carnival.

