Parallax Operations, LLC, to Host Upcoming Elite Trading Mastermind Conference

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Parallax Operations, LLC is elated to announce the company's official hosting of Elite Trading Mastermind in Q1 of 2023. As an operating company focusing on trading, entrepreneurship, leveraging OPM, and brand building, this event aims to connect industry leaders and innovators ready for ambitious growth. Parallax Operations LLC yearns to connect attendees of this conference with like-minded professionals, provide cutting-edge insights, and stay abreast of the newest developments within capital markets.

Parallax Operations will host the Elite Trading Mastermind in New York City to encourage its mission of spreading entrepreneurial excellence. Known for proficiency in capital markets and fostering entrepreneurial growth, Parallax is excited to share its information with a collective that the company hopes to bring together to build a resourceful community.

Previously, Parallax has assisted its business clients in receiving over $4 million in government incentives and has facilitated more than $5 million in strategic mergers and acquisitions. The Parallax leadership team has expertise in real-time trading analytics, telemetry, low-latency trading, as well as in capital markets.

The Elite Trading Mastermind conference will allow the company to share its experiences, network with other professionals, and build a community around entrepreneurship and trading. Parallax intends for it to be an opportunity for businesses to gain insights from industry veterans, make valuable connections, and expand their market knowledge. At the conference, Parallax seeks to offer further insights into how it became a more dependable ally for entrepreneurs on their path to success. The company strategy aims to incorporate cutting-edge technologies and complex problem-solving tactics, with quantitative approaches, to best serve its customers.

Algorithmic and quantitative trader Swaad Golam, CEO and founder of Parallax Operations, has an extensive background in quantitative development, capital markets, and low-latency trading. With over nine years of knowledge in product management, low-latency trading architecture design, solutions engineering, and trading his own capital, he has brought Parallax to the brink of growth into new verticals. "At Parallax, we've leveraged our collective knowledge base in capital markets and electronic trading to provide unprecedented value in increasing speed-to-value realization for our partners," says Golam.

The Elite Trading Mastermind conference will feature discussion panels on critical subjects such as institutional trading, retail investing, and entrepreneurial principles. "Being aware of and applying the latest technology and methodologies in our industry is integral when it comes to yielding the most impact for effort," says Golam. "This is just one of the topics that will be addressed at the conference in January."

The team at Parallax Operations looks forward to the event, which looks to educate business owners, aspiring traders, and those wanting to learn more about institutional trading in capital markets. Golam and his staff, along with industry partners, will discuss how Parallax offers business strategy, management consulting, and individual coaching to grow entrepreneurs and traders.

Parallax Operations, LLC, is a strategic operating company that helps entrepreneurs and traders in all business endeavors, including trading and entrepreneurship. The company also offers business strategy consulting and assistance with mergers and acquisitions.

