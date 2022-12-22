Century Golf Partners and HKI America Acquires the Renowned Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas

Century Golf Partners, one of the most experienced golf and club ownership and management teams in the world, and HKI America, have teamed up once again to acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas.

Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership's Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.

The acquisition of the Sports Club was finalized on December 15th and includes two famed golf courses, the Cottonwood Valley Course and the TPC of Las Colinas Course – the host site of the PGA Tour's Byron Nelson Championship for 35 years, which celebrated such champions as Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Ben Crenshaw and Payne Stewart. These exceptional courses were designed by Jay Morrish and D. A. Weibring. The Club also includes a magnificent 176,000 sq. ft. sports clubhouse with indoor tennis, pool, fitness studios, jogging track, basketball and racquetball courts, fully-amenitized locker rooms, and various dining options. A recently renovated driving range and golf teaching facility, along with new pickleball courts have further enhanced the Club offerings.

The adjacent Las Colinas Resort (formerly the Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas), a 431-key luxury hotel, was recently acquired by a joint venture between Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Trinity Real Estate Investments. The new owners plan to undertake a multi-million-dollar capital improvement plan that will establish the Resort as the premier group and leisure destination in the Dallas Metroplex. The renovated resort will subsequently be operated by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC. The Sports Club will maintain a close working relationship with the Resort so that each may provide members and guests with exceptional service and facilities.

"The Sports Club is an iconic institution in the dynamic Dallas market," stated Bill Nardiello, Chair of the Sports Club's Board of Governors. "We are so pleased that we were able to have a hand in selecting Century Golf as our ownership and management partner for the Sports Club." Jim Hinckley, Century Golf Partners' Founding Partner and CEO said, "The Club's legendary history as the host site of the Byron Nelson, award-winning golf courses, state-of-the-art sports facilities, and thriving location makes this one of the premier clubs in Dallas and we are grateful for the members support to acquire the Club." Doug Howe, Partner and COO of Century Golf, added, "We are looking forward to working with the Sports Club's talented team to build on the Club's marquee reputation and delivering extraordinary experiences for our members and guests to enjoy."

About Century Golf

The Century Golf team has a distinguished record of partnering with owners, members and communities to create successful clubs with world-class experiences. The leadership team has owned and managed numerous club and golf companies and operated over 500 golf courses worldwide. For more information visit centurygolf.com or palmergolf.com.

About HKI America

HKI America is owned by Mr. Shin Il Yoo, who has been involved in the golf industry since 1990. Mr. Yoo and his family have been acquiring golf courses for nearly 20 years. Their portfolio includes PGA WEST and the Citrus Club in La Quinta, CA; The Oregon Golf Club in West Linn, OR; Chiba Isumi Golf Club and Yonehara Golf Club both in Chiba, Japan. Mr. Yoo has a deep respect and passion for the game of golf and is very excited to be involved with the Sports Club.

About Sports Club of Las Colinas

The Sports Club is the centerpiece of the flourishing 12,000 acre Las Colinas community, which offers exceptional lifestyle experiences for those seeking residence, business or entertainment in the Dallas Metroplex. The famed TPC Course of Las Colinas annually hosted PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson tournament.

