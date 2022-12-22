Submit Release
SABESP – Material Fact - ARSESP publishes Notice of Public Consultation - Extraordinary Tariff Revision

SãO PAULO, BRASIL, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), in compliance with Resolution 44 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that the São Paulo State Public Services Regulatory Agency (ARSESP - Agência Reguladora de Serviços Públicos do Estado de São Paulo) released notice of Public Consultation nº 14/2022 related to an Extraordinary Tariff Revision due to the request for clarification and revisions prepared by the Company.

The documents are available on the following links:

• Public Consultation Nº 14/2022
Public Hearing Nº 02/2023

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

