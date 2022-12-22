Purpose Investments Inc. Announces 2022 Final Annual Income and Capital Gains Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the final annual distributions of income and capital gains for its open-end exchange-traded funds and closed-end funds structured as mutual fund trusts (the “Funds”) with a December 15, 2022 tax year-end. The distributions represent income earned and capital gains realized by the Funds during the year.



The annual income distributions and capital gain distributions for the funds listed below will be paid in cash. ETF Series unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022 will receive the 2022 annual distributions on January 5, 2023.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Final Annual Distributions of Income

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual Income

Distribution Per Unit Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Units CRYP TSX $ 0.1500 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units CRYP.B TSX $ 0.1500 Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units CRYP.U TSX US $ 0.1500

Final Annual Capital Gains Distributions

Purpose Mutual Fund Trusts Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual Capital Gain

Distribution Per Unit Purpose Global Climate Opportunities Fund – ETF Units CLMT TSX $ 0.0350

Purpose expects to announce the final year-end distributions for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF – ETF Units, Purpose US Cash Fund – ETF Units, and Purpose Cash Management Fund – ETF Units on or about December 30, 2022, if necessary.

Purpose expects to announce the final annual capital gain distributions for Purpose Fund Corp. and Big Banc Split Corp. on or about January 20, 2023, if necessary. Shareholders of record on January 27, 2023 will receive the annual capital gains distributions on February 1, 2023, and such capital gains will be applicable for 2022 tax year. The final year-end capital gains distributions for these funds will be paid in cash. Purpose confirms that Purpose Mutual Funds Limited funds will not declare annual capital gain distributions for 2022.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $14 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

