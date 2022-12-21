Record Population Growth as Saskatchewan Surges Past 1.2 Million People

CANADA, December 21 - Released on December 21, 2022

Saskatchewan enjoyed record population growth of more than 10,000 people in the third quarter of 2022 and more than 22,000 people over the past year, boosting the province's population to over 1.2 million people for the first time ever.

From October 1, 2021 to October 1, 2022, Saskatchewan's population grew by 22,135 to 1,205,119 people. This is the largest annual population growth in more than a century - since 1921. The quarterly population growth of 10,316 people is the largest ever recorded since Statistics Canada began releasing quarterly population estimates in 1971.

"Saskatchewan has now grown by nearly 200,000 people since our government took office in 2007 - the longest period of sustained growth since the earliest days of our province at the start of the 20th century," Premier Scott Moe said. "Saskatchewan is a great place to live with plenty of jobs and opportunities, vibrant communities, and affordable housing and cost of living compared to many places in Canada. That's why Saskatchewan today is growing at its fastest pace in more than a century."

Saskatchewan's record population growth in the third quarter of this year was driven by net international migration of 10,553 and a natural increase (births minus deaths) of 1,261 offset by net interprovincial outmigration of 1,498.

Moe said at the current rate of growth, Saskatchewan will reach its Growth Plan goal of 1.4 million people by 2030.

"More people, more jobs and more opportunities means more investment in important services like health and education and a better quality of life in our province," Moe said. "That's growth that works for everyone."

