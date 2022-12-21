Submit Release
Company Fined $126,000 For Serious Worker Injury

CANADA, December 21 - Released on December 21, 2022

On December 8, 2022, King Stud Contracting Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court regarding one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996

The company was fined for contravening subsection 194(3) of the regulations (being an employer fail to ensure that a worker working from a work platform mounted on a forklift on which a worker may be raised or lowered or required or permitted to work, uses a personal fall arrest system, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). Four other charges were stayed.

As a result, the court imposed a fine of $90,000 with a $36,000 surcharge, for a total amount of $126,000.

The charge stemmed from an incident that occurred on February 19, 2021 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. A worker suffered serious injuries when they fell from a work platform.

Employers are required to provide safe and healthy workplaces, and must provide information, training and experience necessary for employees to perform their jobs safely. For more information about workplace health and safety training and resources, visit www.worksafesask.ca or contact an industry safety association.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

For more information, contact:

Kate Crowley
Labour Relations and Workplace Safety
Regina
Phone: 306-787-3370
Email: kate.crowley@gov.sk.ca

