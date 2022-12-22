Applications Now Being Accepted for the Transportation Rescue Extrication Program

CANADA, December 22 - Released on December 21, 2022

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) is now accepting applications from Saskatchewan fire departments for the Transportation Rescue Extrication (TREX) Program, which provides auto extraction training and equipment. The TREX Program is supported by one-time funding of $5.6 million from SGI and administered by the SPSA.

"Comprehensive programs like TREX ensure that firefighters in Saskatchewan have the skills and tools needed for safer and more efficient responses," SPSA President and Fire Commissioner Marlo Pritchard said. "The training provided will improve the safety of Saskatchewan residents and the firefighters responding to motor vehicle collisions."

The first of its kind in Canada, the TREX Program was developed in collaboration with the Saskatchewan Volunteer Fire Fighters Association (SVFFA), the Saskatchewan Association of Fire Chiefs (SAFC) and the Provincial Training Standards Committee. The program's objectives are to:

Enhance capacity for fire departments to respond to motor vehicle collisions through the provision of funded training and equipment.

Ensure participating fire departments can maintain their response levels by having set program criteria.

Provide the SPSA and SGI with the ability to measure program success for a minimum of five years once each participating community enters the maintenance phase of the program.

"Volunteer firefighters are often first on the scene of collisions in rural Saskatchewan, so it's vital they have the training and equipment they need," Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said. "As vehicle technology advances, this program will continue to support their ability to respond to collisions safely and effectively."

The SPSA will facilitate mass training events for fire departments who do not have the capacity to hold their own training as required by the TREX Program guidelines and vendors. The first mass training event will be held in Regina from March 31 to April 2, 2023. More information about how fire departments can participate in training events will be released in late January.

Fire departments can learn more and apply for the TREX Program by visiting saskpublicsafety.ca/first-responders/trex-program. Program funds will be prioritized using the information provided through the application process by the fire department and the historical data provided by SGI and Sask911.

Applications will remain open until all funds have been disbursed.

