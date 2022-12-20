Traffic Advisory for December 22, 2022 - January 7, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BRIGHTON

Hanukkah Vehicle Procession – Thursday, December 22, 2022

The procession starts near Dighton Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue and may require temporary rolling road closures. To minimize impacts on vehicular traffic, the area will be posted with a temporary parking restriction on the following streets:

Dighton Street, Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Winthrop School.

Chestnut Hill Avenue, West side (odd side), from #5 Chestnut Hill Avenue (Bank of America) to Academy Hill Road.

BACK BAY / BEACON HILL / DOWNTOWN / NORTH END / WATERFRONT

First Night Boston 2023 – Friday, December 31, 2022

The following parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the various First Night activities throughout the City.

Wednesday, December 28, 2022- Sunday, January 1, 2023

Boylston Street, Southside (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

Saturday, December 31, 2022- Sunday, January 1, 2023

Blagden Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

Trinity Place, Westside (Copley Fairmont side) from Saint James Avenue to Stuart Street

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Atlantic Avenue, Eastside, from East India Row to Commercial Street

Atlantic Avenue, Westside, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street

Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street

Blagden Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

Boylston Street, Both sides from Ring Road to Arlington Street

Boylston Street, Northside (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

Cambridge Street, Northside (City Hall side) Court Street to the JFK Building

Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

Clarendon Street, West side (Trinity Church side), from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue

Charles Street, West side (Public Garden side) from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South, West side (odd side, opposite the Transportation Building) from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from St. James Street to Newbury Street

Saint James Avenue, Both sides from Clarendon Street to Dartmouth Street

FENWAY

Frozen Fenway Events – January 2 & 3, 2023, and January 6 & 7, 2023

The Boston Red Sox will be hosting the Winter Classic on January 2 & 3, 2023 followed

by Frozen Fenway on January 6 & 7, 2023. Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the event on the following streets: