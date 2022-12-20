Traffic Advisory for December 22, 2022 - January 7, 2023
Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.
People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.
BRIGHTON
Hanukkah Vehicle Procession – Thursday, December 22, 2022
The procession starts near Dighton Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue and may require temporary rolling road closures. To minimize impacts on vehicular traffic, the area will be posted with a temporary parking restriction on the following streets:
- Dighton Street, Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Winthrop School.
- Chestnut Hill Avenue, West side (odd side), from #5 Chestnut Hill Avenue (Bank of America) to Academy Hill Road.
BACK BAY / BEACON HILL / DOWNTOWN / NORTH END / WATERFRONT
First Night Boston 2023 – Friday, December 31, 2022
The following parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the various First Night activities throughout the City.
Wednesday, December 28, 2022- Sunday, January 1, 2023
- Boylston Street, Southside (Copley Square side), from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street
Saturday, December 31, 2022- Sunday, January 1, 2023
- Blagden Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
- Trinity Place, Westside (Copley Fairmont side) from Saint James Avenue to Stuart Street
Saturday, December 31, 2022
- Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street
- Atlantic Avenue, Eastside, from East India Row to Commercial Street
- Atlantic Avenue, Westside, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street
- Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street
- Berkeley Street, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Newbury Street
- Blagden Street, Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street
- Boylston Street, Both sides from Ring Road to Arlington Street
- Boylston Street, Northside (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street
- Cambridge Street, Northside (City Hall side) Court Street to the JFK Building
- Clarendon Street, Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street
- Clarendon Street, West side (Trinity Church side), from Boylston Street to Saint James Avenue
- Charles Street, West side (Public Garden side) from Boylston Street to Beacon Street
- Charles Street South, West side (odd side, opposite the Transportation Building) from Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Dartmouth Street, Both sides, from St. James Street to Newbury Street
- Saint James Avenue, Both sides from Clarendon Street to Dartmouth Street
FENWAY
Frozen Fenway Events – January 2 & 3, 2023, and January 6 & 7, 2023
The Boston Red Sox will be hosting the Winter Classic on January 2 & 3, 2023 followed
by Frozen Fenway on January 6 & 7, 2023. Parking restrictions will be in place to accommodate the event on the following streets:
- Boylston Street, Northside (odd side), from Kilmarnock Street to Brookline Avenue
- Boylston Street, Southside (even side), from Richard B. Ross Way to Ipswich Street
- Brookline Avenue, Both sides, from Overland Street to Lansdowne Street
- Burlington Avenue, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to end
- Jersey Street, Both sides, from Van Ness Street to Brookline Avenue.
- Lansdowne Street, Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street
- Newbury Street, Southside (Mass Pike side), from Kenmore Street to Brookline Avenue
- Richard B. Ross Way, Both sides, from Boylston Street to Van Ness Street
- Van Ness Street, Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street