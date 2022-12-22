EMU Signs Collaboration Agreement with “Icy Su” Company

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) and Giro Investment Ltd. (Icy Su) signed a collaboration agreement to be implemented between EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty and Icy Su Company on topics such as education, research, information and data sharing. The protocol signing session took place on Friday, 16 December 2022 at 11:00 at EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın’s office. Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın and Icy Su Administration Shareholder Nemide Ruso signed the protocol on behalf of the parties. EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan, Physics and Chemistry Departments’ Chair Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, Physics Department vice Chair Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi and Chemistry Department vice Chair Prof. Dr. Mustafa Gazi were present during the signing session.

“We wish that this Collaboration Agreement sets An Example”

Delivering a speech during the meeting, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hocanın indicated the importance of EMU in terms of conducting quality education and real research in the scientific field, making long-term investments with the university's own resources and, if possible, transforming these into viable patents and income-generating initiatives. Noting the poor conditions which EMU and the country is currently in and that EMU is doing its best of ability to realize these, Prof. Dr. Hocanın expressed that EMU’s greatest wealth is its solid human resources and institutional structure. Stating that the positive effects of this is to come to an end sooner or later, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized the importance of ensuring continuance in education and research. Drawing attention to the fact that EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty as one of the oldest, most rooted and important faculties of the university which also takes significant roles in scientific topics, Prof. Dr. Hocanın recorded that Icy Su’s initiative is also very valuable for EMU. Prof. Dr. Hocanın wished that the present collaboration to set an example and to be beneficial for all.

“We can exist by Producing”

Stating that they always endeavor for the best and the future, Icy Su Administration Shareholder Nemide Ruso said that they are aware that the way to existing passes through producing. Ruso stated that she hopes the works will start as soon as possible and that they will continue to be on the agenda with a few projects that will set an example for the society. Underlining that the important thing is to take awareness one step further and strive to achieve better, Ruso emphasized that this is important not only for themselves, but also for the society. On behalf of herself and her institution, Ruso thanked EMU for creating such an opportunity.