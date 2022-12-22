EMU 11th International Career Days Commence with SCT

The 11th of the International Career Days which is organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) within the collaboration of faculties and school commenced on Friday, 16 December 2022, with a seminar organized by EMU School of Computing and Technology (SCT). A seminar titled “Entrepreneurship is the Fate of Those who do not Give Up” was delivered by Whilone Technology Software Consulting Company co-founder and Solitera Advanced Technology Assistant General Manager İskender Tuğrul Korkut at 13:30 at CT 001 hall in SCT building.

Meeting with EMU SCT students, Korkut shared his own career journey during the seminar. Noting that theoretical training and infrastructure play a vital role in professional life, Korkut talked about 11 key points in terms of being a successful entrepreneur. While mentioning of the key points, Korkut covered topics such as getting up early and going to bed early, convincing the customer, how to behave in professional life. Following the seminar that received great attention from the students, EMU SCT Assistant Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Hasan Oylum presented an appreciation plaque to Tuğrul Korkut.

The 11th International Career Days will continue at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 21 December 2022, at Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Biological Sciences ASA Amphi where Prof. Dr. Emre Keskin will deliver a presentation on “Revealing Biodiversity in Silico Short Stories from the Rainforests to the Poles”. On the other hand, on Thursday, 22 December 2022, at 14:30, Adv. Hazar Leman Yakut, Adv. Ali Yeğen, Adv. Melis Türkkal and Adv. Şerife Aşman will deliver presentations under the title “TOLES Alumni Summit” in Faculty of Law, LA1 Amphi.

Within the scope of the 11th International Career Days, which will continue throughout the 2022-2023 Academic Year, students will be informed about the job and career opportunities that await them at the said events, and they will also have the opportunity to ask the experts questions about their professions.