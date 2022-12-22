New Book of EMU Press “Modern Famagusta Engravings” Presented to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın by Editor Ayhatun Ateşin

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Fine Arts Club operating under the EMU Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, a total of 100 engravings of 30 artists were immortalized in a book as a result of the activities carried out from the 2000s until today. Art-lovers can purchase the “Modern Famagusta Engravings” book published by EMU Publishing House as of Tuesday, 23rd December 2022, Friday.

“An Important Addition to Country’s Art Pieces”

At the same time being the editor of the book, Ayhatun Ateşin paid a visit and presented the “Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” book to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın on Friday, 16 December 2022 at 10:00. Prof. Dr. Hocanın thanked everyone who have contributed to the creation of such an important artwork for the country. Noting that the EMU Art Collection is still in progress, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized the importance of carrying out the good and fruitful works that have been started. Expressing that the work on preserving the works of very important artists in the TRNC, sharing knowledge about these works, and bringing the community together with artists is to continue, Prof. Dr. Hocanın noted that EMU's mission as a state university is to provide quality education and conduct research, as well as to play a leading role in community service issues.

“We are aiming to ensure the Sustainability of Social Culture”

Editor Ayhatun Ateşin expressed that the book contains artworks of 30 artists and stated that Emin Çizenel, Okan Dağlı, Umut Germeç and EMU Architecture Faculty member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ege Uluca Tümer played significant roles in providing contributions to the book in regards to Famagusta. Drawing attention to the fact that the works in the book are the works produced during the events held by EMU in different years, Ateşin thanked EMU for its support to art and artists. Stating that including the book to such an important collection is a source of happiness for them, Ateşin stated that they aim to create, expand and sustain the social culture with the works they carry out. When looking back, Ateşin noted that the TRNC plastic art has reached a certain point only after tackling problems and limited opportunities for many reasons despite decades have passed and, stated that although a density with knowledge and produced valuable works have been reached, there still is a gap of unity and communication between the artist and the followers who are interested in art. Ateşin emphasized that these gaps are to be filled with the upcoming projects to be carried out. Following the speeches, Ayhatun Ateşin presented the “Contemporary Famagusta Engravings” book to EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın. Prof. Dr. Hocanın presented a souvenir to Ateşin.

A conference and an autograph session will be organized about “Modern Famagusta Cravings” book in the upcoming days.