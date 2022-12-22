Submit Release
A Fusion of Two Rich Histories – Toshiba TV’s Big Announcement

/EIN News/ -- JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From one generation to the next, the love for football has transcended, and in retrospect instituted a rich, historic culture that unifies millions of people across diverse boundaries. This year, Toshiba TV emerges as the Official Television of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Complementing the riveting, true-to-life visuals of Toshiba TVs is distinctively heart-shaking sound quality. This composes a truly mesmerizing and realistic football viewing for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. In addition, user-friendly technologies such as the Smartphone Remote TV and Voice Control Features are powered by cutting-edge operating systems which underscore Toshiba TVs.

By collaborating with the most prominent association in the football culture for a matchlessly superlative viewer experience, Toshiba TV demonstrates continued commitment to fine craftsmanship. This resonance with the spirit of football finds vivid expression in the reception of valuable recognition from world-class events like the FIFA World Cup™, by Toshiba TV’s fleet of the high-quality model –4K Smart TV E330L.

Toshiba E330L Smart TV is equipped with the latest features and technology. It has 4K resolution with the latest REGZA Engine 4K, Dolby Vision, sleek & minimalist design and also uses Vidaa Smart OS. Toshiba TV’s unveiled flagships of televisions have recorded tremendous success in world markets this year. In addition, Toshiba TV became the No.1 TV brand in Japan as of October 2022 in annual cumulative quantity share*.

About Toshiba TV

Toshiba TV has 70 years of history in TV production. With its strong DNA in inventions and innovative ideas, Toshiba TV has produced many TVs with the world’s first and Japan’s first features. Since its first TV production in 1952, Toshiba TV has provided unforgettable experiences and new viewing styles to many people around the world through its high image quality.

Important

  • All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Exact product specifications depending on the model and local availability.
  • Information in the press releases, including product prices and specifications, the content of services, and contact information, is current on the date of the press release but is subject to change without prior notice.
  • *The cumulative quantity share in Japan, analyzed by TVS REGZA Corporation, is from January 2022 thru October 2022.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef21c185-6b58-40f9-b7d8-68f98df468e4


Tim Tim198515@gmail.com

