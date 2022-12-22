NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE BLANDING JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Blanding, UT—The San Juan County Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for the judicial vacancy that will serve Blanding, Utah. The position will replace Judge Lyon Hazleton who will resign at the end of December.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

• Trenton Herring, Chief Operating Officer for Blue Mountain Hospital, resident of Blanding,

• Kelly Laws, previous Blanding City Councilman, resident of Blanding, and • Judge Danalee Welch-O’Donnal, Grand County Justice Court Judge, resident of Moab.

A comment period will be held through December 31, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by Logan Monson, the mayor of Blanding, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

