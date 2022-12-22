Submit Release
ADDITIONAL NOMINEE ANNOUNCED FOR THE HERRIMAN AND RIVERTON JUSTICE COURTS VACANCY

Posted: December 22, 2022

Herriman and Riverton, UT—The Salt Lake County Nominating Commission has selected an additional nominee for judicial vacancies that will serve Herriman and Riverton, Utah. The vacancy in Herriman results from the resignation of Judge Paul Farr in April. The vacancy in Riverton results from the retirement of Judge Greg Bown in July. The cities may select one nominee to fill both vacancies or they may select a different nominee for each  vacancy.

The following is the name of the nominee followed by place of employment and residence:

• Judge Christopher Bown, J.D., Taylorsville City Justice Court Judge, resident of  Riverton.

A special comment period will be held through December 31, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by Lorin Palmer, the mayor of Herriman, and Trent Staggs, the mayor of  Riverton, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.  To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at  amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #

