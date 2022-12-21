Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,432 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,384 in the last 365 days.

Visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Japan

Visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Japan

21/12/2022

190

The Turkmen delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Japan on December 21-24, 2022.

Within the framework of the visit, the participation of the delegation in the 14th joint meeting of the Japanese-Turkmen and Turkmen-Japanese committees on economic cooperation, the participation of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in the 9th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", and the meetings are planned in the Government, Parliament, relevant ministries and departments, with the management of financial and export credit agencies, leading Japanese companies.

You just read:

Visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.