Visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Japan

21/12/2022

The Turkmen delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a working visit to Japan on December 21-24, 2022.

Within the framework of the visit, the participation of the delegation in the 14th joint meeting of the Japanese-Turkmen and Turkmen-Japanese committees on economic cooperation, the participation of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan in the 9th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan", and the meetings are planned in the Government, Parliament, relevant ministries and departments, with the management of financial and export credit agencies, leading Japanese companies.