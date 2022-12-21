On the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the head of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation

21/12/2022

On December 21, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the head of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Hayashi Nobumitsu in Tokyo.

During the meeting, the parties noted the progressive dynamics of the development of Turkmen-Japanese relations across the entire spectrum of cooperation. An active and open dialogue between the leadership of the two countries was emphasized, which contributes to the further strengthening of interstate ties.

Particular emphasis is placed on trade and economic relations and the participation of the Japanese companies in the implementation of large-scale projects in Turkmenistan, such as an ammonia and urea plant in the city of Mary, a sulfuric acid production plant in the city of Turkmenabat, a urea plant in the city of Karabogaz, a gas chemical complex in Kiyanly, a plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in Ovadandepe.

A constructive exchange of views was held on priority joint projects in the gas chemical, transport and agricultural fields, scheduled for implementation in Turkmenistan.