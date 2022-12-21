Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Executive Director of the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI)

21/12/2022

207

On December 21, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R. Meredov met with the Executive Director of the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) Atsuo Kuroda, which provides insurance coverage for financing joint economic projects implemented by the Japanese and Turkmen sides.

During the meeting, the parties considered issues of partnership in the investment field and discussed new opportunities for cooperation, including the activities of NEXI to attract various financial institutions to finance projects in Turkmenistan.

The parties reaffirmed their mutual readiness to develop, diversify and expand bilateral relations.