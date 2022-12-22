Hawai‘i Army National Guard helicopters supports state with emergency flights

Posted on Dec 21, 2022 in News Release

HONOLULU, HI- Hawai‘i Army Guard (HIARNG) helicopters flew both aero-medical evacuations and patient air transports since Monday. Two HIARNG medical evacuation crews, along with Hawaii Life Flight/Global Medical Response civilian flight nurses were on each HH-60 Blackhawk mission.

Governor Josh Green, M.D. authorized the emergency use of the HIARNG HH60 MEDEVAC helicopters (and the select crews) to temporarily support the Hawaii Life Flight/Global Medical Response safety stand down. The HIARNG presence reinforces the additional medical transport aviation capabilities being flown to Hawaii. The HIARNG aviation assets ensures patients requiring higher level of care to be safely transported to locations that can provide that appropriate level of care.

“The Hawai‘i Army National Guard is filling a vital role for the community,” said Gov. Green. “The aero-medical evacuation mission saves lives, and we will continue to work with the Guard and other organizations to ensure everything is done to provide necessary services for our state.”

Gov. Green authorized the HIARNG’s HH60 support through 10:00 am today, but is reassessing the need, based on Hawaii Life Flight/Global Medical Response ability to meet all critical care air transportation requirements.

Here’s some info about the four flights:

Dec. 19, 2022, Moloka‘i to Maui, 2.8 flight hours Dec. 20, 2022, Kaua‘i to O‘ahu, 2.4 flight hours Dec. 20, 2022, Kaua‘i to O‘ahu, 2.7 flight hours Dec. 21, 2022, Hawai‘i to Maui, 3.9 flight hours

###

Media Contact:

Maj. (Ret) Jeffrey D. Hickman

Director, Public Affairs

State of Hawai‘i, Department of Defense

Office: 808-441-7000

Direct: 808-779-8008

[email protected]