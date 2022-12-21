Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the President of the company "Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd."

21/12/2022

On December 21, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov had a meeting with the President of the company "Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd." Tatsuya Watanabe, during which the main areas of cooperation and ways to increase the effectiveness of interaction were discussed.

The interest of the company in the further development of cooperation with Turkmenistan was noted.

In this context, the parties noted with satisfaction the results of negotiations between the State Concern "Turkmenhimiya" and "Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd." on the construction of a second plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas.