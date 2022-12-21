Submit Release
Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the General Executive Director of the Japan External Trade Organization

21/12/2022

On December 21, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the General Executive Director of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Nobuhiko Sasaki.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Turkmen delegation emphasized the importance of the initiatives of the Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, put forward during his visit to Japan in September 2022.

Also, the Turkmen side proposed to study the possibility of opening a JETRO office in Turkmenistan to attract small and medium-sized Japanese enterprises to do business in Turkmenistan and, accordingly, Turkmen ones in Japan, to assist in the opening of the Trade House of Turkmenistan in Japan to attract Japanese companies to export products from Turkmenistan with high added value, to consider organizing a trade mission of Japan in Turkmenistan.

The General Executive Director of JETRO confirmed his desire to increase mutually beneficial cooperation with Turkmenistan, declaring his readiness to take an active part in projects implemented in our country in various fields of activity.

