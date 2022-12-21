Boscola Announces $24,600 Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant Awarded to Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School

BETHLEHEM − December 21, 2022 – State Senator Lisa M. Boscola announced today that the Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded a $24,600 Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant has been awarded to the Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School (BAVTS).

“Our Vocational-Technical schools play a critical role in producing the workforce of today and tomorrow,” Senator Boscola stated. “In the last number of years, our Commonwealth has recognized the need to better provide our students with a Career and Technical Education that provides them options and trains them for the demands of a 21st century economy. This equipment grant to the Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School further demonstrates the Commonwealth’s partnership with our Career and Technical Centers to ensure students are prepared to enter the 21st century job market or provides them the academic foundation to seek higher education in STEM.”

The grant awarded to BAVTS joins a total of $1.2M grants awarded by the Pennsylvania Department of Education across the Commonwealth to 33 Career and Technical Centers and 2 school districts to purchase new equipment aligned to training students in high-demand occupations. Grant awards were matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source which include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.

