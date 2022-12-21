Visitor arrivals for November 2022

MACAU, December 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals declined by 54.3% year-on-year and 36.8% month-on-month to 366,511 in November 2022, owing to the impact of the pandemic situation in the neighbouring regions. Overnight visitors (196,279) and same-day visitors (170,232) fell by 31.7% and 66.9% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors extended by 0.6 day year-on-year to 1.9 days; the duration for overnight visitors (3.5 days) increased by 0.1 day, whereas that for same-day visitors (0.1 day) remained unchanged.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China slid by 56.8% year-on-year to 320,267, with 116,890 visitors travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme. Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 184,163, of whom 48.1% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 38,562 visitors from Hong Kong and 5,569 from Taiwan.

Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land fell by 58.0% year-on-year to 320,130 in November; among them, 63.0% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (201,596) and 21.9% came via the Hengqin port (70,092). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 27,313 and 19,068 respectively.

In the first eleven months of 2022, number of visitor arrivals dropped by 22.9% year-on-year to 5,310,949; same-day visitors (3,056,366) and overnight visitors (2,254,583) went down by 14.7% and 31.7% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.5 days, with that of same-day visitors (0.1 day) remaining unchanged whereas that of overnight visitors (3.3 days) rising by 0.1 day.