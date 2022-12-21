Community outpatient clinics at Travessa Central da Praia Grande and Seac Pai Van temporary health station start operating today
MACAU, December 21 - In response to changes in the epidemic situation in Macao, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre continues to dynamically study and assess the locations of community outpatient clinics. It is hoped to facilitate residents to get medical treatment and balance their needs in daily life. On 21 December (Wednesday), the community outpatient clinic at Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel) is brought into operation. And besides, a new community outpatient clinic will be set up at Seac Pai Van temporary health station on the same date to meet the needs of outlying island residents.
Locations of the community outpatient clinics are as follows:
- Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon)
- The former Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome Station A, Station B
- Rotunda Do Estádio in Taipa
- Navy Yard No. 1 & 2
- The Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental
- Jardim Areia Preta (near Areia Preta Health Centre)
- Povoação de Sam Ka da Taipa
- The former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane
- The former Escola Primária Luso-Chinesa do Bairro Norte
- Largo do Pagode do Bazar
- Jardim de Luís de Camões
- Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel) [from 21 December (Wednesday)]
- Seac Pai Van Temporary Health Station [from 21 December (Wednesday)]