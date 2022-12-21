Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,380 in the last 365 days.

Community outpatient clinics at Travessa Central da Praia Grande and Seac Pai Van temporary health station start operating today

MACAU, December 21 - In response to changes in the epidemic situation in Macao, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre continues to dynamically study and assess the locations of community outpatient clinics. It is hoped to facilitate residents to get medical treatment and balance their needs in daily life. On 21 December (Wednesday), the community outpatient clinic at Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel) is brought into operation. And besides, a new community outpatient clinic will be set up at Seac Pai Van temporary health station on the same date to meet the needs of outlying island residents.

Locations of the community outpatient clinics are as follows:

  • Polyclinic of the Macau Medical and Health Federation (Jardim Nam Ngon)
  • The former Macau Yat Yuen Canidrome Station A, Station B
  • Rotunda Do Estádio in Taipa
  • Navy Yard No. 1 & 2
  • The Leisure Area in Rua da Pérola Oriental
  • Jardim Areia Preta (near Areia Preta Health Centre)
  • Povoação de Sam Ka da Taipa
  • The former Escola Luso-Chinesa de Coloane
  • The former Escola Primária Luso-Chinesa do Bairro Norte
  • Largo do Pagode do Bazar
  • Jardim de Luís de Camões
  • Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel) [from 21 December (Wednesday)]
  • Seac Pai Van Temporary Health Station [from 21 December (Wednesday)]

You just read:

Community outpatient clinics at Travessa Central da Praia Grande and Seac Pai Van temporary health station start operating today

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.