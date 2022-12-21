Community outpatient clinics at Travessa Central da Praia Grande and Seac Pai Van temporary health station start operating today

MACAU, December 21 - In response to changes in the epidemic situation in Macao, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre continues to dynamically study and assess the locations of community outpatient clinics. It is hoped to facilitate residents to get medical treatment and balance their needs in daily life. On 21 December (Wednesday), the community outpatient clinic at Travessa Central da Praia Grande (near Grand Emperor Hotel) is brought into operation. And besides, a new community outpatient clinic will be set up at Seac Pai Van temporary health station on the same date to meet the needs of outlying island residents.

Locations of the community outpatient clinics are as follows: