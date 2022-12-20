The President of Kazakhstan arrives in Tashkent

UZBEKISTAN, December 20 - On December 21, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov.

It is appropriate to focus on the dynamics of cooperation between the two countries. More than 1,400 enterprises have been established in Kazakhstan with the participation of residents of Uzbekistan. Major industrial cooperation projects are being implemented, for example, the assembly of Ravon cars, the production of household appliances and textiles have been established in Kostanay, Shymkent and Turkestan.

There are almost 1200 enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstan capital in Uzbekistan. Five years ago, this figure was almost six times less. 130 joint ventures have been created in the past 9 months of this year.

Source: UzA