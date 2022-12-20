Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,345 in the last 365 days.

The President of Kazakhstan arrives in Tashkent

UZBEKISTAN, December 20 - On December 21, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan on a state visit.

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Tashkent International Airport named after Islam Karimov.

It is appropriate to focus on the dynamics of cooperation between the two countries. More than 1,400 enterprises have been established in Kazakhstan with the participation of residents of Uzbekistan. Major industrial cooperation projects are being implemented, for example, the assembly of Ravon cars, the production of household appliances and textiles have been established in Kostanay, Shymkent and Turkestan.

There are almost 1200 enterprises with the participation of Kazakhstan capital in Uzbekistan. Five years ago, this figure was almost six times less. 130 joint ventures have been created in the past 9 months of this year.

Source: UzA

Поделиться

You just read:

The President of Kazakhstan arrives in Tashkent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.