Five days correspondence delivery per week

MACAU, December 21 - As the economic development of Macao SAR progressed, in order to uphold the effective use of public resources. Starting from 1st of January 2023, the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau will adjust the correspondence (including registered mail) delivery days from Monday to Friday, while EMS delivery days will be remain from Monday to Saturday.

