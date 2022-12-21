Governor Abbott Appoints Kahan To State Commission On Judicial Conduct

TEXAS, December 21 - December 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Andrew "Andy" Kahan to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for a term set to expire on November 19, 2027. The Commission regulates the conduct of the state judiciary, including the power to recommend for retirement, censure, suspension, or removal of a judge from office.

Andrew "Andy" Kahan of Houston is Director of Victim Services for Crime Stoppers Houston. He is a board member of Parents of Murdered Children and Surviving Family Members of Homicide and Texas EquuSearch, member of the Harris Law Enforcement Advisory Council and the Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council, and a member and presenter of the National Organization for Victim Assistance. Additionally, he is a former board member of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, served 18 years as a Victim Advocate in the Mayor's Office under five Mayoral Administrations in Houston, and for eight years served as a Victim Advocate for the Houston Police Department. He was the first recipient of the Ronald Reagan Public Policy Award by the U.S. Department of Justice Office for Victims of Crime and won the National Foundation for Improvement of Justice Award. Kahan received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Houston.