Governor Abbott Appoints Wheless To Texas Juvenile Justice Board, Names Matthew Chair

TEXAS, December 21 - December 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Cynthia "Cyndi" Wheless to the Texas Juvenile Justice Board for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. Additionally, the Governor named Scott Matthew as Chair of the Board. The Board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern and oversee the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Cynthia "Cyndi" Wheless of McKinney is the Presiding Judge of the 417th District Court in Collin County. She is board certified in Juvenile Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She previously worked for Haynes and Boone LLP and Wheless & Walker, and as a Mental Health Master, Municipal Judge, and Juvenile Court Referee. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, American Bar Association, and the Collin County Bar Association and a Commissioner of the Judicial Commission on Mental Health. She is a founding member of the Collin County Women Lawyers Association, served on the Serenity High School Advisory Board, Collin County Coalition for Mental Health, and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Collin County. Wheless received a Bachelor of Science in Government and Politics from The University of Texas at Dallas and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, where she served on Law Review.

Scott Matthew of Georgetown is the Executive Director and Chief Juvenile Probation Officer of Williamson County Juvenile Services and is a Magistrate Judge for the cities of Jarrell, Granger, and Bartlett. He is member emeritus of Project Georgetown and is a former member of the Georgetown Health Foundation Board of Directors. Additionally, he is a member of the Texas Probation Association, Texas State Bar Juvenile Committee, and the Texas Municipal Courts Association. He also serves on the Advisory Council of the Correctional Management Institute of Texas at Sam Houston State University. Previously, he volunteered on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Georgetown and the Children’s Support Coalition. Matthew received a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from Southwestern University and a Master Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.