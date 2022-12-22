The California Court of Appeals has upheld the termination of two separate state laws forcing corporate boards to include a certain number of individuals from “underrepresented communities." The rulings came in response to two lawsuits brought forth by Judicial Watch, a conservative nonprofit government watchdog, which argued the laws mandating certain gender and racial quotas violated the state’s constitutional protections around discrimination.
You just read:
California court upholds ban on race, gender quotas for corporate boards
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.