California court upholds ban on race, gender quotas for corporate boards

The California Court of Appeals has upheld the termination of two separate state laws forcing corporate boards to include a certain number of individuals from “underrepresented communities." The rulings came in response to two lawsuits brought forth by Judicial Watch, a conservative nonprofit government watchdog, which argued the laws mandating certain gender and racial quotas violated the state’s constitutional protections around discrimination.

