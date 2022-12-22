Submit Release
Disciplinary hearing set for judge who vowed to ‘go postal’

The Commission on Judicial Performance on Monday scheduled Jan. 30 for proceedings to begin against Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony R. Mallery, who threatened to “go postal” on court employees who accused him of misconduct. Charges will be heard by a panel of special masters that include 1st District Court of Appeal Justice Therese M. Stewart, San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Janet M. Frangie, and San Joaquin County Superior Court Judge Barbara A. Kronlund.

