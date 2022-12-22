CJP closes complaint against 3rd District justice, ‘no basis for action’

The Commission on Judicial Performance has closed another portion of attorney Jon B. Eisenberg’s complaint about delays on California’s 3rd District Court of Appeal. Eisenberg’s actions helped inspire changes to the judges’ retirement system and the creation of a Judicial Council working group to study appellate delay. All three justices cited in his complaint left the court this year.
