S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index as a result of the monthly dividend review. Change will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – January 3, 2023

Symbol COMPANY DELETED SMU.UN Summit Industrial Income REIT



