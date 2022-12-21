Submit Release
S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices announces the following index change to the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index as a result of the monthly dividend review. Change will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index – January 3, 2023

Symbol

COMPANY

DELETED

SMU.UN

Summit Industrial Income REIT


For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c2959.html

