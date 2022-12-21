Submit Release
iA Clarington Investments announces estimated December 2022 cash and annual notional distributions for Active ETF Series

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the December 2022 cash and annual capital gains notional distribution estimates for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of December 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 11, 2023.

Annual capital gains distributions are notional distributions that are reinvested and the resulting

units are immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor does not change.  The annual capital gains notional distributions are estimated to be nil for the period.

The estimated per-unit December distribution estimates are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution

per unit

Notional Distribution

$ per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington

Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.04197

Not applicable(1)

44931X109

IA Clarington
Floating Rate Income Fund              

IFRF

0.02512

Not applicable(1)

44932R101

IA Clarington
Loomis Global Allocation Fund                       

IGAF

0.01028

Not applicable(1)

45075G109

 IA Clarington Loomis

Global Multisector Bond Fund

ILGB

0.00448

Not applicable(1)

45076L107

IA Clarington
Strategic Income Fund                       

ISIF

0.03128

Not applicable(1)

44933N109

(1) No annual capital gains notional distribution will be payable in respect of this Active ETF Series.


Final distribution amounts will be announced by iA Clarington on or about December 29, 2022.

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2022 distributions for the Active ETF Series. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Active ETF Series, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of November 30, 2022, iA Clarington has over $17 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

