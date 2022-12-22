Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Matthew Reynolds as Senior Private Wealth Manager
Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Matthew Reynolds as Senior Private Wealth Manager
We are very pleased that Matthew Reynolds has joined the Spartan team”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Reynolds, with over 15 plus years of industry experience, joins Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) as a Senior Private Wealth Manager. Mr. Reynolds specializes in managing assets of high net-worth clientele. Matthew held various positions in several large to midsized firms. Previously, he was a key team member of the Newbridge Securities Corp. and National Securities.
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Matthew Reynolds has joined the Spartan team. Matthew’s vast knowledge of asset management combined with Spartan’s state of the art trading platforms, firm culture and low employee turnover makes for the continuity needed to create a home for experienced wealth managers and positions Matthew as an ideal addition to our firm. Matthew will be bringing 15 plus years of industry experience to the Spartan team, whereby, in my opinion, will greatly benefit our global client base.”
About Spartan Capital Securities LLC:
Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. SCS also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services LLC.
Spartan Capital Securities LLC is a Member of FINRA, SIPC & MSRB
If you have any questions, contact:
info@spartancapital.com
John D. Lowry
Spartan Capital Securities LLC
+1 (212) 293-0123
email us here