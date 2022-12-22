Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 326,456 in the last 365 days.

Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Matthew Reynolds as Senior Private Wealth Manager

Spartan Capital Securities

Spartan Capital Securities

Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Matthew Reynolds as Senior Private Wealth Manager

We are very pleased that Matthew Reynolds has joined the Spartan team”
— Founder and CEO, John Lowry
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matthew Reynolds, with over 15 plus years of industry experience, joins Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) as a Senior Private Wealth Manager. Mr. Reynolds specializes in managing assets of high net-worth clientele. Matthew held various positions in several large to midsized firms. Previously, he was a key team member of the Newbridge Securities Corp. and National Securities.

Spartan Capital Securities’ Founder and CEO, John Lowry commented: “We are very pleased that Matthew Reynolds has joined the Spartan team. Matthew’s vast knowledge of asset management combined with Spartan’s state of the art trading platforms, firm culture and low employee turnover makes for the continuity needed to create a home for experienced wealth managers and positions Matthew as an ideal addition to our firm. Matthew will be bringing 15 plus years of industry experience to the Spartan team, whereby, in my opinion, will greatly benefit our global client base.”

About Spartan Capital Securities LLC:

Spartan Capital Securities LLC (SCS) is a full-service, integrated financial services firm that provides sound investment guidance for high net worth individuals and institutions. Their in-depth market knowledge, calculated risk management strategy and investment acumen have earned them a strong reputation as trusted financial advisors. SCS also offers advisory and insurance services through its affiliates, Spartan Capital Private Wealth Management LLC and Spartan Capital Insurance Services LLC.

Spartan Capital Securities LLC is a Member of FINRA, SIPC & MSRB

If you have any questions, contact:
info@spartancapital.com

John D. Lowry
Spartan Capital Securities LLC
+1 (212) 293-0123
email us here

You just read:

Spartan Capital Securities is Pleased to Announce the Hiring of Matthew Reynolds as Senior Private Wealth Manager

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.