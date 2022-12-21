S.D. Highway 38 Closure Planned at Interstate 90 near Hartford for Bridge Repair

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

Contact:

Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge structure over S.D. Highway 38 (exit 390 at Hartford). The $1.2 million project will repair the bridge damaged by an oversized vehicle hit in September 2022. The construction project includes partial deck and rail replacement, girder replacement, girder repair, and crossover removal.

Traffic Alerts:

Interstate 90 eastbound lanes will continue to be reduced to a single lane through this area.

S.D. Highway 38 is scheduled to be closed (northbound and southbound) at exit 390 starting Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Highway 38 will remain closed to traffic through mid-January 2023.

Interstate 90 westbound lanes will remain open to traffic.

Timeline:

Replacement of the deck is scheduled to be completed and open to traffic by March 3, 2023.

Additional items to be completed on the project by June 2023 include the epoxy deck seal and removal of the crossover.

The prime contractor for this project is Journey Group Companies of Sioux Falls, SD.

