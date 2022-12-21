Message of congratulations of the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

TAJIKISTAN, December 21 - Today, the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas sent a message of congratulations to the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, which reads, in particular:

"Excellency,

I would like to express my sincere congratulations to you on the adoption of the resolution in the UN General Assembly on the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation, 2025.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stands ready to support this important initiative with our scientific bodies and experts. We recognize the strong leadership of Tajikistan in the water and cryosphere global agenda. I had the great opportunity recently to visit see first-hand the impacts of climate change on your glaciers.

I am looking forward to continuing to collaborate with Tajikistan together with our international partners on side events at the upcoming United Nations (UN) Water Conference in March 2023 promoting key topics such climate impacts on glaciers and the water cycle and measures to adapt to these changes including developing enhanced early warning services and capacities in line with the UN Secretary General’s call for Early Warnings for All which WMO are leading with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Please, accept, Excellency, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration".