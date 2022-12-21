FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 21, 2022

Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield Receives NCA Operational Excellence Award

SPRINGFIELD – Today, the Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Springfield (MVC - Springfield) received the Operational Excellence Award from the National Cemetery Administration (NCA), a division of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) during a presentation held at the cemetery. This prestigious award is given to cemeteries that have met 100% of all six critical priority measures.

“America owes a debt of gratitude to all of our nation’s service members,” said Governor Mike Parson. “While we can never fully repay these heroes for the sacrifices they have made, we can honor them by providing a dignified final resting place, and I am very proud of our team in Springfield that works so hard in providing just that for our veterans and their families.”

"It is an honor to be part of an organization that does so much for Veterans," MVC Director Paul Kirchhoff said. "Team members at the Springfield Cemetery work tirelessly to provide the best possible final resting place for our nation's heroes. They do it with grace and dignity. This is a well-deserved recognition."

MVC – Springfield is partially funded through the NCA grant program, which conducts site inspections and assessments to review and evaluate cemetery performance in eight key measurement areas, the cemetery's strengths, and opportunities for improvement. MVC-Springfield was reviewed in December 2021 and received a score of 100% for all critical priority level measures, which included customer satisfaction, gravesite assessment review, and interment operations.

MVC – Springfield held its first interment on January 10, 2000. The cemetery consists of 59 tranquil acres and has capacity for approximately 30,000 gravesites. The cemetery also contains two columbarium walls. Cemetery facilities include a committal shelter, an administration area, a maintenance area, and paved walkways with benches for rest and meditation.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven State Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to honoring and serving Missouri’s Veterans, whose dedication and sacrifices have preserved our nation and its freedoms. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov