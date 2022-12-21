Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Nursing Home Administrators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Ken Angel, Marian “Lynn” Cunningham, and Brittney Tyler and the reappointment of Philip DeBiasi to the Board of Nursing Home Administrators.

Ken Angel

Angel, of Parkland, is a Nursing Home Administrator for Glades West. He is a current member of the Florida Health Care Association and received the Reliant Health Care Administrator of the Year Award in 2017. Angel earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Wesleyan University.

Marian “Lynn” Cunningham

Cunningham, of Brooksville, is the Vice President of Clinical Services for Innovation Healthcare Services. She is a certified health care risk manager with over 16 years of experience in the skilled nursing field. Cunningham earned her associate degree and registered nurse certification from Florida Community College.

Brittney Tyler

Tyler, of Ocoee, is the Senior Executive Director of AbleHearts. She currently serves as the District 2 President of the Florida Healthcare Association. Tyler earned her bachelor’s degree in health services administration from the University of Central Florida and her master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Philip DeBiasi

DeBiasi, of Fort Lauderdale, is the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Advocate Home Care. He currently serves as the Executive Vice Chair of HANDY, Inc., an organization serving the needs of the foster care community in Broward County. DeBiasi earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from West Virginia University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

