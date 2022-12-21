Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,818 in the last 365 days.

Protect Your Company from Business Email Compromise (BEC) Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 21, 2022
Contact: Caleb Kulich, Public Information Officer, (608) 621-1290, caleb.kulich@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF​

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is alerting Wisconsin businesses of recent incidents of criminal actors using business email compromise (BEC) to steal shipments of food products and ingredients valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

A recent Cybersecurity Advisor​y issued jointly by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA OCI), and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) analyzes the common tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) utilized by criminal actors to impersonate legitimate employees using fake emails and domains.

Scammers using BEC may order goods on behalf of a company without paying for them. BEC scammers may also resell goods at devalued prices with labeling that lacks regard for industry standard such as allergens, ingredients, and expiration dates.

Wisconsin businesses should utilize a risk-informed analysis to prepare for and mitigate cyber incidents and other cyber-enabled crimes. Read the joint FBI, FDA OCI, and USDA Cybersecurity Advisory online.

For additional information and consumer protection resources or to file a complaint, visit DATCP’s Consumer Protection webpage at ConsumerProtection.wi.gov. If you have questions or believe you are a victim of a scam, report it by contacting DATCP's Consumer Protection Hotline by phone at (800) 422-7128 or email at DATCPHotline@wi.gov

###

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

Protect Your Company from Business Email Compromise (BEC) Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.