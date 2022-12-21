Submit Release
Brandsymbol Hires Expand Data Science and Market Research Offerings

/EIN News/ -- Matthews, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews, North Carolina -

Brandsymbol, a Charlotte based brand creation agency, has expanded offerings in data science, quantitative and qualitative market research as the company continues to grow services to support client’s needs for informed, data-driven brand strategies. Emilie Tolley, from Brandsymbol’s Corporate Communications Department, says, “This expansion of offerings enables Brandsymbol to continue to grow as a leader in healthcare, pharmaceutical and consumer branding, adding to the company’s array of services which includes proprietary brand, non-proprietary, clinical trial and corporate identity verbal and visual branding.” To learn more about Brandsymbol’s branding services, visit https://brandsymbol.com/pharmaceutical-branding/ or https://brandsymbol.com/healthcare-branding/.

To allow for expansion in these services, Brandsymbol has made two strategic hires.

Chief Data Scientist, Geoff Nau, DBA, MBA, BSN, RN

With a BS in Nursing, Master’s in Business Administration, and a Doctorate in Organizational Psychology, Geoff has a voracious hunger for learning and improving outcomes through data and research. Before joining Brandsymbol, Geoff served as Senior Solutions Manager for Allscripts, focusing on improving physician & nursing documentation & bettering patient outcomes through data-driven analytical insights.

Market Research Director, Nancy Diaz

Nancy’s long history of trailblazing and leadership in the field of Market Research includes positions in Insights and Planning, and Marketing with companies such as Kellogg's and Food Lion. Nancy says of her practice in retail, “I’ve experienced how the words of one customer's experience can summarize thousands of data points.” Emilie Tolley adds, “With her years of experience in diverse markets including healthcare, B2B, & B2C, Nancy brings a wealth of perspective to the agency and has already found numerous ways to innovate & optimize the research offerings provided to clients.”

Brandsymbol’s new research offerings include positioning and messaging testing, Brand assessment, name and logo validation, segmentation studies, competitive preference, awareness, trial and usage (ATUs), focus groups, and ethnographic research. For more information on these and other offerings visit https://brandsymbol.com/brand-strategy-research/ or contact the company directly by phone or email.

