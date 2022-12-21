Great Bay Discovery Center Welcomes 2023 with a Bayview Lecture Series All about Birds

CONTACT:

Melissa Brogle, 603-778-0015

Kelle Loughlin, 603-778-0015

December 21, 2022

Greenland, NH – The Great Bay Discovery Center invites the public to a free bird-focused Bayview lecture series this winter in its Hugh Gregg Center located at 89 Depot Road in Greenland, NH. Each lecture will begin at 2:00 p.m. and pre-registration for each presentation is required.

The winter 2023 Bayview lectures begin on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and features a presentation on winter birds in Granite State backyards. Dr. Pamela Hunt of NH Audubon will share data trends collected from 55 years of Backyard Winter Bird Survey results. The Survey is a citizen science project that has been compiling information from around the state since 1967. In her presentation, Hunt will illustrate how populations of common winter birds have changed over time while also exploring other aspects of bird biology. Space is limited. Register by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E44AFAA2CAAFB6-bayview3.

What makes saltmarsh sparrows so unique? Join us on Friday, February 3, to learn more about these fascinating coastal birds and their habitat with Grace McCulloch, Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve’s Graduate Research Fellow. Seating is limited, register today by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E44AFAA2CAAFB6-bayview4.

On Wednesday, March 1, do not miss an exciting exploration of the resurgence of bald eagles in New Hampshire with NH Audubon’s Raptor Biologist Chris Martin. Martin will explain the hard work and partnerships responsible for the return of bald eagles to the Granite State. Learn more about these by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0E44AFAA2CAAFB6-bayview5 to reserve your space.

The Great Bay Discovery Center is managed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and is the education headquarters for the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, a state and federal partnership between NHFG and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is located just off Route 33 at 89 Depot Road, Greenland, NH.