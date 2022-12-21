Submit Release
NeuroPace to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.neuropace.com

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
investors@neuropace.com 

 


