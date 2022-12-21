Inari Medical to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today that its management team will present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11th at 2:15PM Pacific Time.



A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/.

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases. Our current product offering consists of two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

Investor Contact:

Westwicke Partners

Caroline Corner

Phone +1-415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com