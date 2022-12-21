Amlan International Celebrates 15th Anniversary with New Website Launch

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amlan International, a global leader in mineral-based feed additives that support poultry and livestock gut health, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with the relaunch of its website, amlan.com. The redesigned website provides an enhanced user experience for producers, animal health professionals and feed industries specialists to source the latest technical information and industry perspectives on natural feed additives that meet growing consumer demand for higher-quality animal protein raised without antibiotics.

“The relaunch of amlan.com provides our global customers with a more user-friendly platform to learn about our innovative mineral-based products, including a library of peer-reviewed research. We have made it easier for our customers to locate valuable information and learn about our products on both desktop and mobile devices,” said Dr. Wade Robey, Vice President of Agriculture and Amlan Marketing.

Amlan International is the vertically integrated animal health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), a leading global manufacturer of sorbent minerals. Oil-Dri launched its first mineral-based product in 1941, and since then has mined and processed a range of unique minerals for many applications, including the introduction of the Amlan International brand into the feed additive market in 2007. Vertical integration allows Oil-Dri and Amlan to control every step of the mineral production process from their single source mine, to reliably deliver safe, high-quality and efficacious mineral-based products. Amlan is committed to providing natural alternatives for producers to meet consumer demands that also drive profits by optimizing gut health and adding value to their operations.

“Founded by my grandfather, Nick Jaffee, and advanced by my father, Richard Jaffee, Oil-Dri is focused on ethical innovation,” said Dan Jaffee, President and CEO of Oil-Dri, and President and General Manager of Amlan. “We are proud of Amlan’s novel mineral technologies that are helping animal protein producers optimize gut health while ensuring efficient production.”

Amlan offers an international portfolio of mineral-based solutions that support gut health and add value, including Calibrin®-Z, Varium® and NeoPrime®. Earlier this year, Amlan expanded its international product range with the launch of Phylox® Feed and NeutraPath® (available in select international markets). Amlan also launched a selection of products specifically for North American producers in January this year.

