Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 325,877 in the last 365 days.

Par Pacific Announces 2023 Capital Expenditure Guidance

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced its 2023 capital expenditure guidance with a range of $60 million to $70 million. Capital expenditures include approximately $45 million of maintenance, regulatory, and IT spend and approximately $20 million of growth capital. No material turnaround outlays are expected during 2023.

Par Pacific continues to evaluate the Hawaii distillate hydrotreater renewable conversion and related feedstock pre-treatment project and expects to make final investment decision during the first quarter of 2023. Capital expenditure guidance excludes spend for these projects and the recently announced Billings acquisition which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.  

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex, niche markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 61,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 31 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

For more information contact:
Ashimi Patel
Director, Investor Relations
(832) 916-3355
apatel@parpacific.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Par Pacific Announces 2023 Capital Expenditure Guidance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.