Bernardston House Fire Started with Wood Stove Piping 

BERNARDSTON — A two-alarm fire at a home on Turners Falls Road was accidental and most likely started with wood stove above the ceiling, said Bernardston Fire Chief Peter Shedd and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. The fire’s origin and cause were investigated by the Bernardston Fire Department and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

“Today is the first day of winter, and with home energy prices rising we expect to see fireplaces and wood stoves working overtime for the next few months,” said Chief Shedd. “I want to remind everyone in our community to keep anything that can burn at least three feet away on all sides, use a screen in front of the fireplace or keep the door of the wood stove closed when it’s in use, and extinguish the fire before going to bed or leaving the house. When you dispose of ashes, put them in a metal can with a tight-fitting lid, not the trash, and place it at least 10 feet from the home.”

Chief Shedd expressed relief that no one was injured or worse in the early-evening fire, but said the home was a total loss.

“Home heating equipment is the second-leading cause of residential fires, and solid fuel appliances like fireplaces and wood stoves account for a rising percentage over the past five years,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “We recommend having heating equipment, including chimneys and flues, professionally checked every year. Regular maintenance can help identify problems before they become emergencies and ensure your heating system is running efficiently.”

Chief Shedd and State Fire Marshal Ostroskey both emphasized the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms at home, especially during the winter, when residential fires and CO incidents increase. Alarm manufacturing dates are printed on the back: smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years and CO alarms should be replaced after five to seven years, depending on the make and model.

“Working smoke and CO alarms are your family’s first line of defense against these hazards,” the fire officials agreed. “Be sure they’re on every level of your home, change the batteries twice a year, and test them each month to be sure they’re working properly.”

The Bernardston Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting the fire at about 5:30 pm. Firefighters immediately observed smoke and flames through the roof and struck a second alarm that brought mutual aid from Erving, Gill, Greenfield, Northfield, South Deerfield, Turners Falls, and Brattleboro, Guilford, and Vernon, Vermont.

